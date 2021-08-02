Gnosis Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $192.99 or 0.00493853 BTC on major exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $290.37 million and $5.58 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00059856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00816872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00094690 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

