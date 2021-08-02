Gobi Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GOBI) Quiet Period Set To End on August 9th

Gobi Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GOBI) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. Gobi Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Gobi Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:GOBI opened at $9.75 on Monday. Gobi Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

