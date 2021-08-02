GoChain Price Hits $0.0213 on Top Exchanges (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a market cap of $23.19 million and approximately $402,831.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005601 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000472 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,141,898,968 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,023,969 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

