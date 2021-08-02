Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 1,427 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.31. The firm has a market cap of $399.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.