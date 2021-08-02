Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 1,074 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $440.40 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.