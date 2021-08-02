Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 1,804 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $428.72 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $429.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

