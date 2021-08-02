Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 9,378 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

Shares of BX opened at $115.27 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $117.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,657,868 shares of company stock worth $231,700,372 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

