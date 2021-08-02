Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $5.16 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $195.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $528.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

