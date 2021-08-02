Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

NYSE WFC opened at $45.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.