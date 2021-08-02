Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

