Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,013 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $221.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

