Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 391 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.36.

Shares of GWW opened at $444.58 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $335.16 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

