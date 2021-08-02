Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.230-$-1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.97 million-$187.97 million.
NYSE:GOL opened at $7.88 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.38.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
