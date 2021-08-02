Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.230-$-1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.97 million-$187.97 million.

NYSE:GOL opened at $7.88 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.38.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

GOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

