Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.94. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $118.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,859,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 224.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,621,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 259.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 821,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 4,222.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 823,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 804,721 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

