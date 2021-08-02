Golden Green Inc. Acquires 87,591 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Golden Green Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,591 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Golden Green Inc. owned 0.90% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 186,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,475,000 after acquiring an additional 484,677 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,024,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after acquiring an additional 56,343 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 770,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 75,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 129,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,835. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $38.40.

