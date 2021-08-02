Golden Green Inc. Purchases New Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,272 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Halliburton comprises 0.8% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,259,000 after buying an additional 500,515 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Halliburton by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,384,067 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,059,000 after purchasing an additional 974,371 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Halliburton by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,124 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Halliburton by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,724 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 77,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.36. 298,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,904,793. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 129.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

