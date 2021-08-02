Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Golden Star Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of TSE:GSC opened at C$3.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$379.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.58 and a 52 week high of C$6.89.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

