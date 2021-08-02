GoldFund (GFUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $179,955.02

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $179,955.02 and approximately $24.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 60.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006248 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000105 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

