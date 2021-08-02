Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 19,481 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 94.2% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 391,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 189,793 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,314 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.14. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

