Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 198,722 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 249.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hyliion worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 17.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 362.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

HYLN opened at $9.70 on Monday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.91.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,272,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,244,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,500 shares of company stock worth $6,959,625 in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyliion Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.