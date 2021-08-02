Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 262,066 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 1,280.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of MiMedx Group worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $12.26 on Monday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

