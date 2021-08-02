Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 161,570 Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Patria Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $18,291,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $39,222,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $16,989,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $7,163,000.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
