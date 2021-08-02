Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 83,536 Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

SNCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

SNCY stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.