Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 358.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,275 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,650.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,799 shares of company stock worth $1,782,089. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $777.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

