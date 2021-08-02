Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Ameresco worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ameresco by 59.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ameresco by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameresco by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Ameresco by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 41.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC opened at $68.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.