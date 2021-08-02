Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 118.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Compugen worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Compugen by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Compugen by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Compugen by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $6.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Compugen Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

