Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 14,890 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,708,000 after buying an additional 769,260 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,770,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,056,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,047,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 252,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $25.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

