Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 171,069 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 406.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Mesa Air Group worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $8.92 on Monday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.10.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MESA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.