Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 18,307 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Genesco worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genesco by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Genesco by 164.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 52,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO opened at $57.45 on Monday. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $859.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

