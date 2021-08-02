Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 21,788 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC opened at $52.03 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $713.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.