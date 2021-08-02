Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 275,600 Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,710,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,218,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,588,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $428,000.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:LMACU opened at $10.49 on Monday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.