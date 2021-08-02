Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 275,764 Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OACB opened at $9.82 on Monday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

