Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 296,600 Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 296,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGGRU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000.

Shares of AGGRU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. Agile Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

