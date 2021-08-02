Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Independent Bank worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 286,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 86,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBCP opened at $21.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $458.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 31.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.