Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 268,434 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.51 on Monday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $309.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.