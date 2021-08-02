Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Heska worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Heska by 138.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.83.

HSKA stock opened at $240.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -283.17 and a beta of 1.69. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $255.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.78.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

