Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,627,905 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PBF Energy worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 166,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,110,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBF. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

PBF opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

