Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after buying an additional 902,815 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 341,304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 234,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 272,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 172,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.06 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $63.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.