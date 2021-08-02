Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Axos Financial worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

AX opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.69. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

