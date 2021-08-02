Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Eventbrite worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after buying an additional 1,757,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after buying an additional 1,738,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after buying an additional 1,501,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

