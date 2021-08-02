Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Utah Medical Products worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 67.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 60.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $89.40 on Monday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

