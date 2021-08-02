Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of MasterCraft Boat worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFT stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $505.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MCFT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

