Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Core-Mark worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of CORE opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

