Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Standex International worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Standex International stock opened at $92.00 on Monday. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $108.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Standex International’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

