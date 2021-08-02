Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3 Million Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of AngioDynamics worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 196,655 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 86,417 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

