Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Premier Financial worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 41.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 47,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter worth about $861,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

PFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $26.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $999.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.51. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

