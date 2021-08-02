Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Shares of CLMT opened at $6.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.