Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.85 Million in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 290,895 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Gevo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gevo by 1,131.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gevo by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 132,452 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Gevo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gevo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $6.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 3.31. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%. On average, analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.