Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.99 Million in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 302,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VPCBU opened at $10.02 on Monday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.