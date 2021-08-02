Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $3.04 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $115.79 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $126.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.97.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

